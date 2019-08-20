Live Now
23-year-old arrested for allegedly shoving autistic man into wall while in his care, hospitalizing him

Kevnon Parker mugshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a 23-year-old St. Petersburg man Monday for allegedly shoving an autistic man under his care into a wall, sending him to the hospital.

The police report said the victim was under the care of Kevnon Neal-Parker Monday at the D-Tec facility on 110th Avenue North in St. Petersburg when Parker allegedly shoved the man into the wall.

According to the report, the back of the victim’s head hit a nail on the wall and cut him open. He was taken to the Northside Hospital.

Parker was arrested around 3:30 p.m. by the Pinellas Park Police Department and was charged with abuse of an aged or disabled person.

