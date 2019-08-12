Police: Man arrested for Largo bank robbery after ramming police cruisers in West Palm Beach

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested in connection with a holdup this weekend at a Wells Fargo bank in Largo.

Largo police said Anthony Richard Williams, 48, was arrested in West Palm Beach overnight after he rammed a number of police cruisers as he tried to flee the area in a stolen car.

Williams was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo on Jasper Street on Saturday. He reportedly fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Williams is now facing charges of robbery and more felony charges in connection with the incident in West Palm Beach.

Further information was not immediately available.

