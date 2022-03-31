FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement is looking for a pair of teenagers they said went missing from the Fort Myers area.

They’re looking for 16-year-old Ashton Lyons-Bell and 17-year-old Arriana Robles. They were last seen at the 2400 block of Prince Street in Fort Myers, according to law enforcement.

Lyons-Bell is a white male, stands 5-feet-6-inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “HS Rifle Team JROTC” on it, blue jeans, and black and white Jordan brand sneakers.

Robles is a white-Hispanic female with short, curly hair, stands 5-feet-2-inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a blue zip-up hoodie, black pants, black Nike slides, and black socks. Police said she also might be wearing glasses and may have a septum nose ring. She also has a heart tattoo on her left hip.

Anyone with information can call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.