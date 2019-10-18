Police investigating death in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee authorities are investigating an apparent homicide at a home in Bradenton on Friday.

The death occurred at a home in the 2400 block of 11th Street West around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The person’s cause of death is unknown.

Bradenton police and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Jeff Beckley at (941) 932-9356 or Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS). You may also send your information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM or through the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

LATEST STORIES: