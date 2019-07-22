Police investigate possible drive by shooting on Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the 400 block of West Davis Boulevard early Sunday morning, neighbors heard the distinct sound of gunfire.

“It was early Sunday morning, probably around 1:30 we got a call that someone thought they heard gunfire,” said Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

One neighbor captured the sound of what appears to be gunshots and a car driving by a home on their home security camera.

Neighbors say the house is used as an Airbnb rental. Tampa Police say they’ve had complaints of loud music about the home before, but this weekends possible shooting raises concerns.

“It’s going to take some investigating to find out if that vehicle had anything to do with it, where the shots may have been coming from and indeed were they even shots,” said Hegarty.

Several neighbors say the party at the home was loud and large. One neighbor says there were so many cars at the home for the party they had to park two blocks away and walk to their house.

It’s not the first time people have complained about Airbnb rentals in a neighborhood. In July, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office investigated a murder outside of an Airbnb rental in Brandon.

Tampa Police say so far they have no physical evidence to show that a shooting even occurred outside of the home, but their investigation continues.