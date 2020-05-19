Police identify teen shot, killed at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigationg an incident that left an 18-year-old kelled in Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday night.

Detectives with the Tampa Police Dept. believe the shooter and the victim Antonio McGuire were part of a group of nearly 100 people that began gathering in the park around 9:30 p.m. “causing a disturbance and fighting.”

The police department is still searching for the shooter, and is asking the public’s assistance in the case.

If you have any information in the shooting, you’re urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Investigators are looking for any type of cell phone video or social media post.