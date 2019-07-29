Police: Gas station robbery suspect flees into apartment complex in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Sunoco Gas station in the 3100 block of Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

Police said a man in a white mask robbed the business, then fled on foot. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

According to police, the suspect is a 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches black male with a thin build. He was wearing a maroon sweater and black pants when the business was robbed.

Police said the man was tracked and located in the area of the Tradewinds Condominiums, McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, but it’s unclear if he was detained.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.