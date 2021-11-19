Police: Former Florida probation officer misused position, sexually battering two

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Florida Department of Corrections probation officer was arrested Friday after an investigation revealed he misused his position and sexually battered at least two people, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Detectives say Jeremy Greenidge, 26, received oral sex from two of his victims and solicited a third for oral sex while acting in his official capacity.

Police say all three victims believed Greenidge would violate their probations if they did not perform the sexual acts.

HCSO started investigating Greenidge after one of the victims came forward. Deputies say Greenidge was employed as a Probation Officer between June 2021 and October 2021.

“This is an individual took an oath to keep his community safe. He not only broke that oath, but he abused his power,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or what your position is, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will never tolerate someone taking advantage of others.

Greenidge was arrested and faces charges of sexual battery specified circumstance and attempted sexual battery specified circumstance.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of this crime is asked to call HCSO at 1-813-247-8200.