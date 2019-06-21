Police: Fake cop pulls over real cop, gets arrested

(WFLA) – A California man who was allegedly impersonating an officer got himself arrested on Thursday when he pulled over a real one.

According to Rancho Cucamonga police, Imroj Singh, 23, turned on some blue and red lights installed on his car and stopped a detective in an unmarked vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Upland.

When the officer realized Singh wasn’t an actual cop, the detective turned on his sirens and Singh sped off.

He was eventually stopped and arrested for impersonating a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Police say Singh had bought the lights online and had them installed on his front grill. They believe he may have committed similar offenses in the past.

Anyone who recognizes Singh and has information regarding the case is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Detective Division at 909-477-2800.

