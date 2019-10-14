Police expand Amber Alert for kidnapped 3-year-old Alabama girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has expanded the Amber Alert for the 3-year-old Alabama girl believed to have been kidnapped at a birthday party.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was last seen at the Tom Brown Village housing community in Avondale, Alabama around 8:30 p.m. at a birthday party. According to witnesses, Kamille was picked up by an unknown man and woman in an older model 2001-2006 dark-colored Toyota Sequoia with beige trim.

The police department has several persons of interest in custody for questioning.

Kamille is described as a black female, 3 feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Birmingham Police has issued a tip line for anyone with information related to the ongoing kidnapping investigation. That number is (205) 297-8413. The public is also able to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST STORIES: