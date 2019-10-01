Police: Driver hit parked car that crashed into St. Pete home, left scene

News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured, but a home and a vehicle were damaged after a driver slammed into a parked vehicle, which crashed into the home on Tuesday.

The accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of Causeway Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

Police said a driver crashed into a vehicle parked outside of the home, and that the impact sent that vehicle into a support column on the roof overhang.

The driver left the scene, according to police.

Police said the residence sustained some damage, but is still habitable.

Further information was not immediately available.

