BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after he was accused of trying to meet a child for sex, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Liscum, 64, of Melbourne was a teacher at Satellite High School when he began communicating with a student at the school.

Officials stated that the high schooler expressed concerns about the conversations to another student and trusted teacher. The teacher immediately reported the information to school administrators.

Administrators contacted local law enforcement who requested assistance from investigators with the Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.

During the investigation, deputies said Liscum set up a meeting with the student to have sex. When he arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail.

According to police, Liscum faces charges of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure the child.

He is currently being held on a $70,000 bond.

“It is disgusting that monsters like this are out there where they can prey upon our children,” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook, “but thankfully the student, her friend, and our teacher, in this case, all did exactly what should be done to bring this individual to justice!!”

The investigation of the case remains ongoing as investigators work to learn if there were any more victims.

Anyone with information about Liscum should call Agent Aja Stake at 321-633-8410 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).