Police: Active search for missing infant ends after two weeks, child still missing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Two weeks following the disappearance of a missing Florida newborn, the Miami-Dade Police Department says there is no longer an active search for the missing child.

Andrew Caballeiro has been missing since Jan.28 in connection with a triple homicide investigation in Miami. On Jan.29, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the child’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, was found dead in a wooded area in Blanton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miami police suspect Caballeiro kidnapped the baby after shooting and killing the child’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald reported.

“Unless something comes in that leads them [detectives] in another direction, it [any new clue] has be lead driven. Right now we’re not looking anywhere,” Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told WTVJ. “Of course we’re hoping that somebody does have him and the reason he doesn’t come forward is fear.”

Investigators say Caballeiro arrived in Pasco County about four and a half hours after leaving the scene. His van was found on Jessamine Road and his body was found about 50 yards away.

Investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier in the van, but “there [was] no sign of the baby,” Nocco said.

With Miami police no longer conducting an active search for Andrew that means there are no police dogs or helicopters searching for the newborn.

Anyone with information on the homicide or whereabouts of Andrew Caballeiro are asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 1-866-471-8477.

If your tip leads to recovery of Andrew you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend"

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs"

Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Regginald Jackson is booked at Orient Jail after alleged sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regginald Jackson is booked at Orient Jail after alleged sexual battery"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss