POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 87-year-old woman has died after crashing on I-4 in Davenport Wednesday.

According to authorities, Polk County deputies along with the Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene around 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials determined the woman from Cocoa Beach was dead.

Based on evidence and statements taken at the scene, police determined the woman was driving a Nissan Sentra eastbound along the outside paved shoulder of the interstate, treating it like a normal lane.

Police stated that an unoccupied Ford Fusion was parked on the outside shoulder area, the woman didn’t see the parked car and crashed into the rear end of the Fusion.

According to officials, excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Following the incident, one lane of I-4 in the area of the crash was closed for around three hours. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.