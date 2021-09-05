Police: 54-year-old man found dead in parking lot of Pinellas Park CVS Pharmacy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are conducting a death investigation Sunday evening.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, 54-year-old Pierre Smith from St. Petersburg was found dead around 8 a.m. in the rear parking lot of CVS Pharmacy, located at 7101 Park Boulevard, by a customer.

Police say officers found no signs of trauma or foul play and the cause of death is unknown.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death.

No other information has been released at this time.