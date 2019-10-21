Police: 3 kids, 245 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Florida home

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WESH) —Three children and 245 animals were found living in deplorable conditions Sunday at a home in Edgewater, police said.

Officials with the Edgewater Police Department said officers were called to the home on Royal Palm Drive Sunday to check on the three kids.

Three adults who were at the home — Melissa Hamilton, Greg Nelson and Susan Nelson will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty, police said.

When officers arrived, they said they found the three kids, and 245 animals housed on the property.

Police said “It was immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly.”

Police said they found a dead guinea pig in a cage, rotting food, animal feces and urine throughout the residence.

Police #edgwater shared this video clip of home on royal palm dr where 3 adults/3 children found living in deplorable conditions w 245 animals. Children & animals removed. Adults charged. pic.twitter.com/ZjoHQkXLL5 — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) October 21, 2019

The kids, ages 8, 9 and 10, were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families and were placed with a responsible family member. The Edgewater Police Department and Edgewater Animal Control removed the animals from the property and took them to the Edgewater Animal Shelter.

The shelter is in need of donations which can be dropped off at 605 Mango Tree Drive in Edgewater.