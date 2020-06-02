Police: 2 wounded in shooting in Tampa’s Robles Park neighborhood; 3 in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting in Tampa’s Robles Park neighborhood left two people injured and landed three others behind bars early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 300 block of East Emily Street around 3 a.m. and found an unoccupied white Nissan that had crashed.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound near the car and a man with a gunshot wound at a home nearby. The woman was critically wounded, police said. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the suspects flee westbound in a grey Toyota Tundra. Police spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of East Fowler Avenue and McKinley Drive, but the driver refused to stop and tried to flee.

The driver eventually stopped near the 1200 block of E Busch Blvd., and all three suspects were taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges they face at this time.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Further information was not immediately available.

