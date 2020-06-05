TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died in an early morning crash at a busy Tampa intersection Friday.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Kennedy Bouelvard and MacDill Avenue, and that two vehicles were involved.
It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.
WFLA is making calls to learn more about what happened.
LATEST STORIES:
- Phase 2: Florida bars and movie theaters can reopen today
- Police: 1 killed in early-morning crash on Kennedy Boulevard
- Tampa police pepper spray crowd after woman allegedly tries to hit them with umbrella
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cloudy but slightly drier and warmer this afternoon
- Local leaders fear protests may increase cases of COVID-19 as numbers begin to climb