Isolated showers will end after sunset Sunday giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Lows Monday morning will hover around 80 degrees. Scattered storms return Monday afternoon, but arrive just after lunch time and will persist through the evening hours. With a 40% chance of rain Monday, highs will rise into the low and mid 90s, well below record levels.

Coastal showers will form during the mid and late morning hours Tuesday, otherwise expect scattered afternoon and evening storms Tuesday and through the rest of the work week. Lows all week long will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with highs in the low to mid 90s. Good news in the tropics as no development is expected the next several days.