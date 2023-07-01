Sunday morning will start out warm and muggy with temps in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Isolated showers and storms will form around lunchtime as a 30 percent chance of rain stays with us through the afternoon before showers taper off after sunset. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures of at least 105 degrees.

Showers and storms increase Monday and into the fourth of July holiday, but will mainly pop up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the mid 90s through the Holiday with lows in the upper 70s to around 80.

Rain chances stay high through next weekend with mainly pm storms through Thursday, and then morning showers eventually move inland Friday through next weekend as temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s.