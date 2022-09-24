TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a pleasant first weekend of fall in the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the upper 80s close to 90. Behind yesterday’s cold front, drier air is in place making it feel less humid and keep rain chances low.

It’ll be most pleasant in the early morning and evenings. If we see any showers this weekend they’ll be mainly south of I-4 in the evenings.

TRACKING IAN

We continue to track now Tropical Storm Ian. As of Saturday morning, it is moving through the central Caribbean and beginning to organize. It could have potentially significant impacts here in the Tampa Bay area for the middle of next week.

There are still some question marks on exactly where the center of the storm will track but there is good agreement that there will be a direct impact from a strengthening hurricane somewhere in Florida next week.

The forecast calls for the storm to emerge north of Cuba early Tuesday as a category 2, possibly a category 3 hurricane. The storm will begin to turn to the northeast sometime Tuesday night, Wednesday or Thursday and the timing of this turn will be key in determining the exact impacts the Tampa Bay area will feel.

If the storm takes a more southerly track toward Naples, the impacts would be far less here in the Tampa Bay area. However if it takes a more direct or northerly track, the impacts here in the Tampa Bay area could be significant.

While the weather is nice this weekend, the Max Defender 8 Weather Team is suggesting you begin to put your hurricane plan into place. Especially making sure your hurricane kit is well stocked with food and water.

You should know your evacuation zone and follow any evacuation orders if they are given next week.

If we see impacts, they would likely start late in the day on Tuesday and possibly last through Thursday, depending on how fast the storm moves through. Check back in a couple times a day this weekend and especially on Monday for updates on the path and potential impacts of Ian.