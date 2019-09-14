Players, family members remember Trevor Bowen

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) -Arelys Santiago had planned on attending one of her stepbrother Trevor’s football games. He played junior varsity on the Hernando High School Leopards football team wearing the number 11. But she lives in Tampa, and getting all the way up to Hernando County can be inconvenient.

She never made it. This morning she learned the horrible news, Trevor Bowen was killed while walking to school.

Friday night, she made it to the varsity game against the Crystal River High Pirates.

“For a while, he’s been begging us to come out and support him and unfortunately I never got the chance to do so,” Santiago said, as tears were rolling down her cheek. “So being here today is showing him that unfortunately, I didn’t make it to any of his games that I’m here now and I hope he can see that.”

That game was a varsity game. Before the game, the players held a number 11 jersey that they had all signed during the coin toss. There was also a moment of silence. In the stands, friends and family members held signs and wore “Trevor Forever” tee shirts.

An emotional coin toss to start tonight's football game between CRHS #Pirates and the @HernandoHigh #Leopards. Our hearts are with the Leopard community tonight. ❤ Posted by Citrus County School District on Friday, September 13, 2019

Nymaris Ruiz is also Trevor’s step sister and says this is a day to remember him.

“Today is his day, regardless of the tragedy that did happen, we love him, we miss him, but he will never ever be gone,” said Ruiz. “In our hearts, he will always be here and he will always live on.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses, but those arrangements have not been finalized.