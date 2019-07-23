Play with dog for a day in new St. Pete shelter program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking for a friendly companion to join you on a walk or for a no-strings-attached cuddle sesh?

Friends of Strays in St. Pete has launched a new program called “Doggy Day Out” so you can essentially adopt a dog for the day.

The unique program pairs you with friendly shelter dogs for field trips.

Outings can last from an hour to all day and can include a hike, a trip to the beach or even a nice dinner in a pet-friendly restaurant.

Doggy Day Out was created to help reduce kennel stress and provide Friends of Strays’ dogs with enrichment and increased visibility.

Outings also give shelter staff valuable insight on how the dogs behave in new environments, which helps place dogs in homes where they’ll find a happy fit.

Plus, it’s a great excuse to spend a day exploring Saint Petersburg – and who doesn’t love that?!

If you’re looking for a new four-legged friend to tote around town all you have to do is drop by the Friends of Strays shelter during open hours, fill out a short questionnaire, and you’ll be on your way.

You can save some time and fill out the required forms online HERE.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Friends of Strays’ “Doggy Day Out” program.