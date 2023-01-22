TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Think you have what it takes to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic “NUTmobile”? Well, you’re in luck!

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to travel coast to coast in the 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

Ever since Planters joined the Hormel Foods family in 2021, the company said they’ve been looking forward to carrying on the tradition of hiring Peanutters to represent the brand across the United States.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the NUTmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said in a statement.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Hormel Foods stated that the newest class of Peanutters should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree, and a desire to travel, adding that proficiency in nut puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter, and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter must be submitted by Feb. 14, 2023.

Applicants wanting to apply can do so here.