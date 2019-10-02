Plant City police arrest man who they say robbed an elderly man at gunpoint

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after Plant City police say he attacked an elderly man in his driveway while attempting to take his wallet.

Detectives say Melvin Duekes, 31, approached the elderly man just before 5 p.m. in his driveway on Silvermoon Drive wearing a mask while pointing a gun at him.

Police say the elderly man refused to give up his wallet and was pushed to the ground by Duekes, striking his head on the concrete driveway, and hit several times in the head with Duekes’ gun.

After taking the victim’s wallet, police say Duekes fled in a Chevrolet Impala. The victim’s grandson, who was inside the home during the incident, called 911 to report the robbery.

Following a short vehicle pursuit by police, Duekes crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of West Grant Street and South Collins

Street.

After the crash, police say Duekes fled the vehicle and crash scene on foot, running into a nearby shed. Police later located a Glock 19 pistol which had been previously reported stolen by the Cape Coral Police Department. The victim’s wallet was also recovered.

Duekes was placed under arrest and transported to the Orient Road Jail and was charged with the following offenses:

Robbery with a firearm

Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon on a person over 65 Years of age

Resisting officers without violence

Felon in possession of a firearm

Wearing a mask/hood in public

Theft from person over 65 years of age

Reckless driving

Fleeing to elude a police officer

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

