PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning.

According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out.

Police stated that a 37-year-old man was stabbed during the fight.

When the Plant City Fire Rescue arrived, the man was treated for his injuries but died at the scene.

According to officials, two other individuals were taken to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the victims is unknown.

At this time, the investigation by the police is ongoing.