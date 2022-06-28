ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Brightline’s plans to provide high-speed rail service directly to Walt Disney World have been cancelled.

In a statement, Brightline confirmed that the proposed stop at Disney Springs is no longer in the works. Brightline had been in talks with the entertainment giant since 2019 as part of their plans to connect Orlando and Tampa to its current line.

Brightline currently runs from Miami to West Palm Beach, with a stop at Orlando International Airport due to be completed this year. Brightline said that the proposed Disney Springs stop will move off Disney property to another nearby tourist area, International Drive. A third Orlando station will be located at the Orange County Convention Center.

“Taken together, the three integrated stations provide access to the largest economic and employment centers in Central Florida and offer the best opportunity for the success of Brightline and SunRail,” said Ben Porritt, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Brightline.

Earlier this month, Brightline and Central Florida’s Sunshine Corridor were awarded nearly $16 million in federal funds as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.

The planned railway would likely be constructed within existing transportation corridors, such as the right-of-way of the I-4 median.