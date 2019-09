HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot walked away without any injuries after making a “hard landing” in a field near the Selmon Expressway Monday afternoon.

The plane was en route to Peter O’Knight when it suffered an engine failure, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The plane had just been serviced and was conducting a test flight. It lasted less than five minutes.

The aircraft belongs to Atlas Aviation.

