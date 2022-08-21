We’ve got a sunny and beautiful morning in store with temperatures starting out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Things heat up quickly with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. When you factor in high humidity heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees. Showers and storms will develop by mid afternoon and push toward the coast this evening.

Our typical rainy season pattern stays with us through Thursday with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. Lows will remain in the upper 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s.

As a cold front gets close to the area Friday and into next weekend an onshore flow develops. That means rain and storms arrive in the morning and persist through the afternoon hours. Highs heading into next weekend will be in the low 90s.