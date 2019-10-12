Placid Lakes house total loss after fire

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a fully-engulfed house fire in Placid Lakes Saturday morning.

The house was located on Washington Boulevard northwest.

The fire department said the house appeared to be vacant at the time of the fire, resulting in no injuries. The house was a total loss.

The fire is under investigation.

