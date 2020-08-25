Places of worship exempt from Manatee County face mask order

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Commissioners have voted to amend the local face mask resolution.

In the new resolution, houses of worship are no longer bound by the face mask resolution.

Commissioners are encouraging the pubic to continue distancing, wearing masks indoors when you’re not able to stay safe distance from others.

Previously commissioners approved a mask mandate in all Manatee County businesses.

Those exempt include any children under the age of six-year-old are exempt, as well as anyone who has trouble breathing or a medical issue making it difficult for them to breathe throughout a mask.

As of Aug. 25, Manatee County has over 10,000 cases and 250 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: