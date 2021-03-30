Pinellas Park woman accused of stabbing roommate over federal stimulus money, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her roommate over $60 of her federal stimulus money.

When Pinellas Park police arrived Tuesday morning in regards to a battery investigation they found Dale Neary, 77, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Neary was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for his injuries and he remains hospitalized in serious condition although he is expected to recover.

When police arrived they discovered Neary’s roommate Samantha Clark, 46, had fled their home leaving behind the knife that was used to stab Neary.

Clark was located several blocks from the residence where the stabbing had taken place and was taken into custody without further incident. Police say she appeared to possibly be under the influence of narcotics.

According to police, Clark became enraged during an argument and attacked Neary with a steak knife over $60 related to Clark’s federal stimulus money. Police say Clark became enraged and stabbed Neary with a steak knife.

During the attack, Neary attempted to defend himself by striking Clark with an aluminum piece of

pipe. Clark continued to attack Neary with the knife stabbing him several more times before fleeing the residence.

Clark was also transported to a local hospital where she was admitted for observation during which time she was placed under arrest for attempted murder and is currently being guarded by Pinellas County Jail Deputies.