Pinellas Park reopens some recreational centers for kids’ program

PINELLAS PARK, Fla (WFLA) – Starting Monday, Pinellas Park will reopen three of their recreational centers for their Open Rec Program.

The three centers that will open and welcome kids will be Forbes Recreation Center, Broderick Recreation Center, and the Youth Park Teen Center. Each center is only taking a limited number of kids and operating under 25% capacity to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Staff members have changes procedures as well like how to move room to room, sanitizing equipment and highly touched areas, and kids will be screened before they are allowed to stay for the program.

“When they come in we are going to check their temperature, ask them some questions to make sure they have no symptoms. Once they enter the program, kids will have to wear a mask and all staff will be wearing a mask as well,” said Pinellas Park Leisure Services Administrator Keith Sabiel.

This program is just for kids who live in Pinellas Park and are currently enrolled in their after school program. For more information about the Open Rec Program, click here.

LATEST STORIES: