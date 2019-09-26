Pinellas Park police officer rescues dog from I-275 traffic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The interstate is not a place where you would expect to find a dog!

Pinellas Park Police Officer Joseph Puglia was on his way to work when he saw a dog get struck by a vehicle trying to cross I-275 near 38th Avenue North.

“Without hesitation, Ofc. Puglia swerved over to block the dog from traffic,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

Puglia reached out to dispatch and rushed the dog to Pinellas Animal Hospital.

After some medical examinations, the dog is expected to make a full recovery. The owner has not yet been located due to the dog not having a microchip or tag.

If you possibly know the owner of the dog, please forward this information to them so they can be reunited.