Related video: Indian Rocks Beach, which was already dealing with beach erosion because of Hurricane Idalia, saw many of its dunes worn away following a storm in December.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Pinellas County lawmakers want Congress to push the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make changes to its beach renourishment policy to speed up projects along area shorelines.

Last week, Rep. Lindsay Cross (D-St. Petersburg), Rep. Kim Berfield (R-Clearwater) and Rep. Linda Chaney (R-St. Pete Beach) filed House Memorial 1411, which calls on Congress to direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to amend its current easement policy for shore protection projects.

According to the Cross, Berfield and Chaney, the Army Corps of Engineers implemented a policy requiring perpetual easements from 100% of property owners within a beach renourishment area, which has led to significant delays. There’s also the chance communities could lose federal funding if they cannot secure 100% of the easements. The Corps no longer accepts local funding of “less-than-perpetual easements” to pay for the projects.

Cross, Chaney and Berfield want the policy to change so the projects can go on.

The measure notes that Florida has 825 miles of world-renowned beaches, many of which have dunes that protect communities from severe storms and provide a habitat for sea life.

“Florida’s identity is washing away. As an environmental scientist, I know the value our beaches and dunes play in protecting our communities and providing habitat for valued wildlife species,” said Cross. “As storms and hurricanes lash our coastlines, we risk losing more of our shoreline each year. Our local partners are working hard to maintain these beaches that drive our local economies and we need our federal partners to support these efforts. With a change in federal policy, we’ll have the ability to rebuild our battered shorelines, safeguard our infrastructure, improve our resiliency, and enjoy a day at the beach.”

“Our shorelines are being devastated by storms eroding the critical first line of defense for our homes, businesses and even inland communities,” Chaney said. “Florida’s economy relies heavily on tourists visiting our beaches and surrounding businesses. Nationwide states are working to make their communities more resilient. This policy reversal by the Army Corps creates vulnerable, less resilient communities, and invites avoidable insurance claims. It makes no sense on a state or national level.”