Smash and grab thieves steal 27 guns from Clearwater gun shop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Pinellas county need the public’s assistance in identifying several thieves that broke into a gun shop, last Tuesday in Clearwater.

The smash and grab happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a dark-colored Toyota Camry and a Black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck drove into the parking lot in front of Arms for Defense gun store, located at 29176 US Highway 19 in unincorporated Clearwater.

Deputies said two suspects were seen on surveillance video exiting the Camry and walking over to the Silverado.

One suspect looked inside the front window of the business.

The suspects returned to their car and left the parking lot.

About thirty minutes later, the Camry returned around and parked in front of the business.

According to detectives, the three unidentified suspects got out of the car and broke the glass front door.

They grabbed 27 guns and left.

The Silverado was found abandoned at a business miles away on Boy Scout Road.

The truck was reported stolen out of Polk county earlier the same morning.

All the suspects seen on video were all wearing dark-colored long sleeve hoodies, long pants and gloves.

One had a Nike hooded shirt.

Investigators said the Camry has a tag containing the numbers “699.”

LATEST STORIES: