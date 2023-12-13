ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — $50 million could be allocated to redevelop a portion of St. Pete.

Project leaders are holding a meeting on Tuesday to hear where the community wants to see money spent.

Under a proposal, Tropicana Field will be replaced with a new state-of-the-art ballpark in St. Pete and the Rays want the area surrounding to benefit as well.

Specifically, the community has begged for help since Tropicana took its spot in 1990. It’s the community known as the Historic Gas Plant District.

“The relocation of the gas plant community basically uprooted generations and an independent housing and economic area that black people were proud of,” said Pastor Manuel Skyes from the Bethel Community Baptist Church.

Starting Tuesday, project leaders are sharing their redevelopment plans with hopes of hearing the community’s opinions.

“The Rays have proposed a $50 million community benefit project but that’s really just their initial proposal without having the benefit of engaging with the community,” City Project Administrator James Corbett said.

The current $50 million plan includes:

$15 million for housing to support various affordability levels.

$13 million for small businesses including minority and women-owned enterprises.

$3.75 million for employment.

$17.5 million for education from daycare to the construction of a new museum.

$750,000 for outreach.

“These meetings will be related to the 60 acres that do not include the land where the stadium will be,” Corbett said.

The meeting starts at 5:30 at the Coliseum on 4th Avenue. You can give your input after the presentation.

Each speaker gets three minutes.

If you aren’t able to attend Tuesday night’s meeting, you can go to one of the many others.

They will be held every Tuesday starting January 9th for the entire month of January.