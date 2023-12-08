TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man accused of threatening a mass shooting on the New York City subway last month has been charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to an arrest report, an anonymous tip pointed to Robert Trout III, 19, who posted an Instagram video threatening an attack on Thanksgiving.

The “approximately 37 second video of several firearms with extended clips” included the following voiceover, according to the FBI criminal complaint:

“I’m finna [sic] go to New York and I’m just going to cause havoc on the subway. (Audible laughter). I’m gonna shoot anybody I see on on [sic] that f—— train – I’m just gonna walk on that train and start f—– unloading. Two 30s – that’s sixty shots; that’s sixty people dead. I’m going to walk to Grand Central or some s— and just hit up everybody on the f—— train. If you’re from New York City, do not take the train on Thursday evening, bro. These are 40s and they are f—— big and dangerous and you will die.”

Trout’s identity was confirmed “by multiple sources,” including his own mother, according to the arrest report. His family told police he is from New York and is expected to be moving back there soon.

A search of his vehicle turned up “two Glock-style lower receiver manufacturing molds.” In their arrest report, Pinellas Park police noted they are commonly used in place of parts directly from the manufacturer, which bear a serial number and are able to be tracked.

In Pinellas County, Trout was charged with threatening a mass shooting and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was charged with “knowingly transmitting, in interstate commerce, a true threat” in federal court.

Trout made his initial federal court appearance in Tampa on Dec. 7 and was ordered detained pending further proceedings. Prior to his arrest, Trout was out on bond for another Pinellas County case where he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and petit theft.

Trout was held at the Pinellas County Jail on Friday, awaiting custody turnover to the U.S. Marshals. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18, according to court records.