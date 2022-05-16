TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tarpon Springs is asking for help in naming a pelican statue that was installed at the Sponge Docks.

The city said the bronze statue of a pelican wearing Tarpon Springs baseball cap as it sits on a bench was created by local artist Mike Elwell in January 2022.

With the statue becoming popular with visitors, the Public Art Committee wanted to put a sign for it, but they need a name for the statue first.

Thus, they wanted to open up the name choice for public nominations. Those who want to propose their ideas can fill out an online form on the Tarpon Arts website. The deadline for name nominations is July 8.

Paper forms can also be found at Tarpon Springs Public Library, the Heritage Museum in Craig Park, Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Tarpon Springs Visitor Center. The forms can be mailed to Public Art Committee Name the Pelican Contest Attn: Diane Wood, Cultural & Civic Services Dept., P.O. Box 5004, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.

The winner will get a $100 honorarium and a photo with the pelican at an award ceremony.