ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after police say she allegedly threatened a man with a sword.

An arrest report said Quiana Manning, 41, had gotten into an argument with the man over a parking spot in her apartment complex.

Police said the woman exited her vehicle and approached the victim’s box truck while wielding a sword, described as being approximately two feet in length.

According to the report, the woman raised the sword close to the man’s open driver’s side window and told him “you can get f— up.”

The document said the suspect did not have any intention of killing the victim, but the man still was afraid of being harmed.

Manning was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed in the Pinellas County Jail.