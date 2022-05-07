TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday after getting into a fight over a joke, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Malachi Emanuel Romney, 38, of Clearwater was speaking to the victim when he asked what the victim’s prom dress looked like.

The victim responded with a “Yo Mama” joke, which allegedly didn’t sit well with Romney. Deputies said the suspect then put his hand around the victim’s neck in response.

An affidavit said Romney admitted to putting his hand around the victim’s neck but said he didn’t exert any pressure on the person’s neck.

Romney was charged with a count of simple battery.