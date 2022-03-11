Yellow flags up along Clearwater Beach: What does it mean?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Strong winds and choppy surf conditions have prompted authorities to put up yellow flags along Clearwater Beach Friday.

The yellow flag warns beachgoers of moderate surf and or currents and undertows. Swimmers should use caution and stay close to lifeguards. Those with trouble swimming should wear life jackets.

If conditions were to worsen, authorities would issue a red flag warning. The red flag indicates high surf or dangerous currents or both. Only strong swimmers should get into the water and use extreme caution. If there are two flags, the water is closed to the public. The double flags indicate high surf and or strong currents.

A green flags means conditions are calm and it’s safe to swim.

A purple flag will warn beachgoers of dangerous marine life near the shore, such as Portuguese man o’ war, jellyfish and stingrays.

Source: Clearwater Fire & Rescue

More information about beach flag warnings is available at myclearwater.com.