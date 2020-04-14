Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies in Clearwater home

Breaking News
New York Yankees general partner Hank Steinbrenner sits in his office during an interview at Legends Field Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the New York Yankees baseball team, died in his Clearwater home Tuesday, the organization has confirmed.

In a statement, the Yankees organization said the 63-year-old died surrounded by family after a longstanding health issue. The New York Post reports it was not related to COVID-19.

Hank Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, who died in 2010. He is survived by his brother Hal and his two sisters – Jennifer and Jessica.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Hank and Hal took over the Yankees in 2007 when George Steinbrenner’s health started to decline. In recent years, Hank has taken a backseat role in running the organization, allowing his brother Hal to take the lead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

