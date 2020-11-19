WWE ThunderDome coming to Tropicana Field in December

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The WWE announced Thursday it will be bringing WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field next month.

Back in August, the ThunderDome started its residency at Amway Center in Orlando, which features a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras to provide fans an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings them into the arena via live video.

The Trop will make its debut as the new ThunderDome home on Friday, Dec. 11 during SmackDown at 8 p.m.

BREAKING: #WWEThunderDome will head to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay as it begins a new residency starting with #SmackDown on Friday, Dec. 11 at 8/7 C on @FOXTV!https://t.co/4yKzshtH4u — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2020

“The Tampa Bay Rays are excited to welcome WWE to Tropicana Field for this residency and shine a spotlight on the Tampa Bay area for WWE fans around the world,” said Matt Silverman, the president of the Tampa Bay Rays. “The ballpark will be transformed to host the spectacle of WWE ThunderDome, allowing fans to enjoy this wildly popular experience virtually.”

Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.