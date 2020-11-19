WWE ThunderDome coming to Tropicana Field in December

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The WWE announced Thursday it will be bringing WWE ThunderDome to Tropicana Field next month.

Back in August, the ThunderDome started its residency at Amway Center in Orlando, which features a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras to provide fans an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings them into the arena via live video.

The Trop will make its debut as the new ThunderDome home on Friday, Dec. 11 during SmackDown at 8 p.m.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are excited to welcome WWE to Tropicana Field for this residency and shine a spotlight on the Tampa Bay area for WWE fans around the world,” said Matt Silverman, the president of the Tampa Bay Rays. “The ballpark will be transformed to host the spectacle of WWE ThunderDome, allowing fans to enjoy this wildly popular experience virtually.”

Fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming WWE shows via WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss