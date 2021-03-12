Wrong-way driver, 2 others arrested after DUI crashes on Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A wrong-way driver and two other motorists were arrested early Friday morning after two crashes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, police said.

Around midnight, multiple people called 911 to report a car traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the road. Police said the driver and the passenger were both drunk. After causing a crash, they swapped places and were able to turn the car around to travel in the right direction. They were stopped by police on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The two drivers were identified as Juan Caraballo Guerrero, 23, and Veronica Tejada, 30.

Police said another drunk driver crashed into a patrol car that had responded to the first crash. No officers were injured, but the patrol car sustained heavy damage. That driver was identified as Maria Perdomo, 32, of Palm Harbor.

Caraballo Guerrero was arrested and charged with DUI with property damage, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of marijuana, while Tejada was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.

Perdomo is charged with DUI.

The three drivers are being held at the Pinellas County jail.