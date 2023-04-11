CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two drivers were hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Clearwater early Tuesday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Druid Road.

(Clearwater Police Department)

Police say a car driving in the wrong direction crashed into another car causing serious damage to both vehicles. A third vehicle was also involved after the initial impact.

Both drivers involved in the initial crash were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash continues.