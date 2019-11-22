Worker falls from lift, faces potential life-threatening injuries in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police and fire rescue crews are currently on the scene of a worker-related accident.

Police say a worker who was on a lift at the Clear Bay Terrace Apartments on North Betty Lane fell about 25 feet around 9:40 Friday morning.

The worker was flown via medical helicopter to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. He was taken in as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss