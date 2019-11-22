Worker falls from lift, faces potential life-threatening injuries in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police and fire rescue crews are currently on the scene of a worker-related accident.

Police say a worker who was on a lift at the Clear Bay Terrace Apartments on North Betty Lane fell about 25 feet around 9:40 Friday morning.

The worker was flown via medical helicopter to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. He was taken in as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

