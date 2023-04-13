CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A construction worker was critically hurt Thursday after he fell from the second story of a construction site in Clearwater.

Clearwater officials said the 29-year-old man was working at a construction site at The Grove at Countryside at 1 p.m. when he fell from the building.

The man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, where he is in critical condition.

Detectives said they notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

No other information was available.