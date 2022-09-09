PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.

Detectives said they began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two people reported that they noticed a cell phone being held under the stall door in the bathroom at the airport.

Deputies said both victims, one of whom was an 11-year-old child, saw their image on the phone’s screen.

Detectives said they discovered that Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, entered the men’s bathroom in the airport and used the stall next to both victims.

Detectives said the victims did not know each other and were boarding separate flights.

According to investigators, Fuentes was employed by SSP America, a food and beverage company, working inside the airport.

Detectives said they interviewed Fuentes, who admitted he used his phone while sitting on the toilet, but denied accessing the phone’s camera or using it to record people in the bathroom.

Detectives said they obtained a search warrant for Fuentes’ phone. They said they found more than 160 photos that showed other unknown subjects’ legs while using the toilet in adjacent stalls.

Investigators said that they also discovered that the camera and photo gallery were accessed multiple times while both victims were in the bathroom with the Fuentes.

Fuentes was arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism, deputies said. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.