Work begins to build track for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – With less than a month until the annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, crews have started working on building the track for the race.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the second round of the 2021 NTT Indycar Series schedule. The race features a 1.8 mile track that will wind through downtown St. Pete and along the waterfront.

“You can obviously start to feel the energy building here in town,” Race organizer Kevin Savoree said.

Earlier this month, St. Pete City Council voted, allowing 20,000 fans at the race each day, April 23 – 25. The race was pushed back to the end of April due to the ongoing pandemic.

Limited fan capacity isn’t the only safety measure being taken. Fans will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors, temperature checks and social distancing will also be implemented.

“They’ve got a very detailed plan. You can feel comfortable coming to the race and as long as you follow the rules that they put in place you will be able to enjoy the race and do it safely,” said St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Tickets for the 17th Annual Firestone Grand Prix are on sale right now.